Hyderabad: Restored Bansilalpet stepwell named winner of Sustainability award

The restored stepwell at Bansilalpet in Hyderabad won the prestigious Big 5 Construction Impact Award in Dubai on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: The restored stepwell at Bansilalpet in Hyderabad won the prestigious Big 5 Construction Impact Award in Dubai on Monday. This comes just hours after Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao inaugurated the project.

The State government with the cooperation of various departments has brought back the past glory of the ancient stepwell that was once in ruins. It was named the winner of the Sustainable Initiative of the Year Award.

The award was announced at Dubai World Trade Centre late on Monday night for architectural firm Kshetra Consultants which carried out the restoration work and the Rain Water Project that executed it.

The rejuvenated stepwell got a fresh lease of life devoid of all the trash that buried it for decades and yes, with fresh water gushing from deep below. It now has a tourist plaza, a replica model of the stepwell, and a display showcasing the equipment found during the removal of silt, debris, and garbage accumulated in the well.