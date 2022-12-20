Hyderabad: Revision of fares of prepaid cabs operating at RGIA

State government gives a green signal to increase the fare for the pre-paid cabs and taxis at RGIA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: Hiring a cab or taxi at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is expected to cost more, with the State government giving a green signal to increase the fare for the pre-paid cabs and taxis.

Considering the cost of vehicles, increase in fuel price and other expenditure, a hike of over 25 per cent of the existing fare has been proposed. The last hike was effected in 2016.

The revised day fare would be Rs. 21 per km and night fare would be Rs.25 per km. The minimum fare up to 5 km has been increased to Rs.143, while it would be Rs.163 during the night.

Similarly, the fare for each bracket (0-5 kms, 5.1-10kms, 10.1-15 kms., etc) would be calculated according to the revised day fare or night fare added with service charge of Rs.38.

Earlier, the Transport Commissioner, Hyderabad had sent a report to the government stating that then existing rates were fixed almost six years ago.

Considering the cost of the vehicles, increase in fuel prices, lubricants, salaries of drivers, cost of insurance among other parameters, an increase of 25 per cent over existing fares was recommended.