Hyderabad: RGIA police nab automobile thief

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police arrested an automobile thief for committing theft of a parked car here on Friday.

The arrested person is M Parvatheesham alias Parvathalu (24), a car driver from Pilloniguda in Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district, allegedly stole the vehicle of a cab driver working with Srinivasa Tours and Travels when the latter parked the car with the key inside and went to relieve himself in Shamshabad on Thursday late night.

Based on a complaint, the RGIA police booked a case and arrested Parvathalu with the help of clues from the footages of surveillance cameras. Proposals will be sent to open the suspect sheet against Parvathalu, officials said.

