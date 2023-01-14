Hyderabad roads wear deserted look

The traffic police were relaxed as vehicles moved sparsely.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:10 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: Main roads in the city wore a near-deserted look on Saturday as most Hyderabadis left for their hometowns to celebrate Makar Sankranti. The series of holidays accompanied by the festival left otherwise congested streets like Khairtabad, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Malakpet, and Uppal less populous. The traffic police were relaxed as vehicles moved sparsely.

However, in sharp contrast, excited activity and movement were witnessed at Tank Bund, Lumbini Park, NTR Gardens, Shilparamam, and other sightseeing places, with locals going there in large numbers owing to holidays.

Some open-air spaces like Necklace Road, NTR Stadium, and Parade Ground turned into battlegrounds with kites of myriad hues and designs flying in the air.

Similarly, many flocked to markets to shop for kites, manjha, and other festive items. Markets in Begum Bazaar, Dhoolpet, and Mangalhat were flooded with customers.