Hyderabad: Robotic-assisted renal surgery performed at Citizens Speciality Hospital

Published: 23 May 22

Hyderabad: Citizens Specialty Hospital attained a milestone by performing da Vinci X robot-assisted renal transplant recipient surgery in Hyderabad.

The transplant was led by Dr Mallikarjuna Reddy, senior consultant, Urology, and assisted by Dr Banu Teja Reddy, junior consultant, along with Dr Seerapani Gopaluni, consultant, nephrologists, and Dr Venu Gopal Kulkarni, consultant, anaesthesiologist

A 56-year-old mother donated her kidney to save the life of her 32-year-old son suffering from kidney failure.

The patient hailing from Pulivendula was suffering from kidney problems for the last four years and his mother donated a kidney. Through robotic assistance, the surgery was performed using minor stitching without any pain.

