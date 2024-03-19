Railway Police arrests pseudo RPF SI in Nalgonda

“She presented herself to passengers as RPF sub-inspector showing them a counterfeit identity card,” officials said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 08:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police arrested a woman from Nalgonda district on charges of engaging in fraudulent activities by ‘impersonating’ a sub-inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The suspect, Jadala Malavika (25), allegedly exploited her fraudulent status to gain unwarranted recognition, including participating in events such as International Women’s Day celebration in Nalgonda, where she purportedly represented herself as a sub-inspector and was felicitated by the organizers. According to the GRP, using her fake position, she established connections with individuals of prominence including persons from the Telugu film industry.

Based on a complaint from another sub-inspector of the RPF stating Malavika was observed wearing an RPF sub-inspector uniform and accoutrements while travelling on various trains between the Nalgonda and Secunderabad section, officials took up investigation.

She has also deceived her relatives and villagers by claiming she was employed as the RPF sub-inspector.

She was arrested at the Nalgonda railway station and confessed to have committed the offences in order to please her parents and relatives.

A RPF SI uniform with RPF logo, stars, RPF shoulder steel badges, name plate, brown shoes, brown colour RPF belt, besides a fake laminated ID card of RPF and an extra name plate were seized from her.