Man caught with unaccounted silver on board the train

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained a person who allegedly was in possession of about 5.1 kgs of silver ornaments worth of Rs 3 lakh in a train at Miryalaguda under the Secunderabad railway division on Sunday night.
In view of the mode code of conduct coming into existence and based on a tip-off, RPF officials along with the Government Railway Police carried out a search on the train bound to Secunderabad.
As he failed to produce neither any valid documents nor had any convincing answer for the ornaments he possessed.
The person along with the seized material was handed over to the I-T Department for further necessary action.