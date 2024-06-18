Police arrest gang for gold scam involving fake bullion and cash

In early June, they approached Dileep Barfa, a resident of Medipally, and believing them Barfa and his friend Singireddy Suresh went to Bengaluru and met Vijay Kumar and Harish.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 09:30 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A four-member gang which conned people assuring gold at a price lower than the market rate was arrested by the Rachakonda police on Tuesday.

Three cars, Rs. 51 lakhs in cash and 5 kg fake gold and paper bundles were seized from them.

The arrested persons are K Vijay Kumar alias Krishna Mohan (30) a resident of Kavali in Nellore, N Devid Living Stone alias Senthil (52), of Guntur, B Sunil Ghavasker alias Harish (27), and Adigopula Om Sai Kiritee (26) of Nellore. Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Tarun Joshi said the gang contacted businessmen assuring to provide gold at a cheaper rate and cheated them.

There, Harish and Vijay Kumar took Rs. 81 lakhs from Barfa and gave him 8.1 tolas of gold and another two tolas they handed over to him in Hyderabad four days later.

Believing them to be trustful, Barfa paid Rs. 20 lakhs advance to Vijay Kumar and Harish and ordered 5 kg of gold. “To take the delivery of the consignment, Barfa went to Bengaluru and paid Rs. 90 lakhs to Vijay Kumar and Harish. However, he was taken to Chennai to take the gold delivery but there was told it will be delivered in Hyderabad.

After returning to Hyderabad, when Barfa tried to contact Vijay Kumar and Harish, he found their mobile phones switched off,” said the Rachakonda CP.

The police official explained that the gang had cheated many people in a similar way. “At times, when any customer picked up an argument with the gang, one of their associates would disguise as a police official and come to the spot. On spotting the police, both the parties will run away from the spot as the business transactions are totally illegal,” said Tarun Joshi.

Vijay Kumar is involved in 13 cases while Namboori in two cases all registered in Kavali II police station.