Hyderabad: Rs 3 lakh penalty levied on ad agency

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s EVDM wing has issued a notice levying Rs 3 lakh penalty on Icon Media Private Limited for putting up unauthorised advertisements opposite CM camp office, Begumpet. According to the notice, the agency had committed three violations by setting up unauthorised advertisement elements above 15 feet in height from ground level.

