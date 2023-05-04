Hyderabad: RTA special drive against tax defaulters

Some tax defaulters in Hyderabad have dues pending to the tune of Rs 1 lakh

09:00 AM, Thu - 4 May 23

RTA official checking documents during a special drive.

Hyderabad: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials have decided to carry out special drives across the city and crack the whip on vehicles which have defaulted on their tax dues.

Some defaulters were to have dues pending to the tune of Rs 1 lakh which has resulted in authorities sending them periodic reminders and intercepting vehicles on roads. RTA officials have found that approximately about 5,000 transport vehicles have defaulted on their tax dues across all the RTA offices in all zones in the city.

As per RTA sources, defaulters owe RTA taxes and arrears in the range of Rs 3,000 to Rs 1 lakh. These taxes are levied on all vehicles with commercial licenses and contract carriage licenses like autos, buses, trucks, etc. The dues for some vehicles were compounding as the vehicles have been seized by loan recovery agents, officials said.

For the special drive, motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) have been deputed across different check posts and the officials hope to recover the taxes at the earliest.

The cost of the new vehicle in Telangana is determined after adding a lifetime road tax on the showroom price. There are multiple factors that go into determining the road tax a vehicle owner has to pay, with the age of the vehicle, make and manufacturer, fuel type, length and width of the vehicle, engine capacity, etc, playing a crucial role. The seating capacity and number of wheels are also considered to calculate road tax.

Usually, the Transport Department levies a road tax equivalent to a certain percentage of the original vehicle cost, ensuring that taxation is uniform across different vehicle categories.

