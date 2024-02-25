Hyderabad Runners Society organises project champion school games for government school students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Runners Society has organized project champion school games for 1,363 students of the five government schools. As part of the initiative, children of the schools, which did not have physical education teachers, were trained in various sports and games to promote movement and active lifestyles.

Competitions were also organized for 1,363 participants at MGN Primary School, NBT Primary School, NBT High School, Shaikpet Primary School, and Shaikpet High School, and 732 children emerged victorious in various events. They were honoured with medals and certificates, a press release said on Sunday

Physical education teachers, appointed by Hyderabad Runners, trained the children for over 100 days. As part of the initiative, students were imparted 30-40 minutes of exercises and games to promote movement and active lifestyles, it added.