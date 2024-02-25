Run to create awareness on organ donation held in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 11:00 PM

Mancherial: Under the aegis of Dr Yeggana Charitable Trust chairman Dr Srinivas Yeggana, a run from IB Chowrasta to AIMS Hospitals and blood donation camp were organised to create awareness over organ donation here Sunday.

Srinivas said that 40 lakh persons in the country were waiting to undergo cornea, while victims of road accidents need blood. He stated that 1,500 persons in the district were diagnosed with blood disorder Thalassemia and sickle cell. He announced that the trust would conduct organ and blood donation camps on a large scale in the future.

He felicitated 50 participants who stood in the top in the run with medals.