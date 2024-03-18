Hyderabad Runners Society screens ‘La Ultra; The High’ movie

Packed to a full audience, the screening provided a glimpse into the world of extreme endurance, showcasing the resilience and determination required to conquer daunting terrains and harsh climates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 06:26 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Runners Society recently hosted a special movie screening of ‘La Ultra: The High’, featuring the captivating documentary ‘Moving Mountains’, the initiative sought to bolster awareness and educate participants about the challenges and triumphs of ultra-running.

By immersing themselves in the tales of perseverance depicted on screen, attendees gained valuable insights and motivation for their own running endeavors. This innovative approach to marathon promotion underscores Hyderabad Runners’ commitment to fostering a vibrant and informed running community, poised to tackle any obstacle with unwavering resolve.

The session with Dr.Rajat Chauhan, the race director of La Ultra was moderated film Director Bala Rajasekharuni.