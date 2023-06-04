Hyderabad: Sai Santosh emerges chess champion

Kandi Sai Santosh Karthik scored 8.5 points to take top honours at the 1st Telangana Gurukulams All India Below 1600 FIDE rating tournament

Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: Kandi Sai Santosh Karthik scored 8.5 points to take top honours at the 1st Telangana Gurukulams All India Below 1600 FIDE rating tournament, at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

N Rohit and Sree Shaunak Chanda took the second and third places with eight points each respectively. The winner took away a prize money of Rs 50,000 while Rohit and Sree Shaunak were richer by Rs 30,000 and Rs 15,000.

Final Standings: 1. Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik, 2. N Rohith, 3. Sree Shaunak Chanda, 4. Ch Phani Krishna, 5. K Sree Rama Anjani Kumar;

Below 1300: 1. Saranya Devi Narahari, 2. Akhileswar Samanthapudi, 3. T Hemanth Reddy;

Below 1600: 1. Surya Alakanti, 2. Vishwanath Kannam, 3. Kalyan Srinivas Vetcha;

Unrated: 1. Pranavaaditya Ginjupally, 2. Vidhun Chowdary Sunkara, 3. Darshan Choudhary.

