Hyderabad: SBI Ladies Club donates groceries to orphanage

Hyderabad: SBI Ladies Club, Amaravati Circle, Hyderabad, donated groceries to Shraddha orphanage run by Sujatha Burla on Friday. The orphanage was started by her mother in their own home in 2008.

Earlier, the orphanage housed 35 girls, but due to changing norms, now they are providing shelter and education to 25 boys.

According to a press release, Shraddha – Life Beyond Imagination, managing trustee Sujatha Burla has been confined to a wheelchair due to a spiral injury. The accident took place 19 years ago but that has not stopped her from living her life meaningfully, it added.

Vandana Sahay, president, SBI Ladies Club, Amaravati Circle, Hyderabad, donated the groceries.

