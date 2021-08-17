Hyderabad: Scolded by girlfriend’s father, teen hangs self

In a separate incident, a crane operator died, allegedly by suicide.

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old student died, allegedly by hanging himself at his house. His friendship with a girl, following which her father reportedly admonished him, allegedly led him to take the extreme step, police suspect.

According to the police, Y Samuel (19) of Kalyanpuri had gotten into a friendship with a girl after meeting her through Instagram. The two had frequent conversations over phone and during one such instances, the girl’s father came to know about it. He then allegedly warned Samuel to stay away from the girl.

On Sunday afternoon, when his parents had gone out, Samuel allegedly hanged himself to the ceiling fan in the house. His parents found him hanging when they returned. A suicide note purportedly written by him was also found in the house. In the letter, Samuel blamed the girl’s father for threatening and scolding him. The Uppal police shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy, while a case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Crane operator ends life

In a separate incident, a crane operator died, allegedly by suicide, on Sunday night at Uppal after his wife consumed a poisonous substance due to family issues. According to the police, L Ashok (32) lived along with his wife at Subhodhaya colony in Uppal.

They were from Bhubaneshwar in Odisha. On Friday evening, Ashok’s wife reportedly consumed a poisonous substance due to family issues and he took her to hospital for treatment. However, as she showed no signs of improvement, Ashok panicked and after going home on Sunday night, allegedly hanged himself to the ceiling fan. The police have shifted the body to the morgue and are investigating.