Hyderabad: SCR unveils 1000th electric locomotive ‘Sahasrashv’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:47 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: The 1000th Electric locomotive of South Central Railway named ‘Sahasrashv’ was flagged off and dedicated to the service of vibrant and green India at the Electrical Loco Shed (ELS) in Lalaguda by SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Friday.

The locomotive is equipped with modern state of the art IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) propulsion system which gives it regenerative braking capacity.

This feature alone saves around 12.4 per cent of electrical energy along with other benefits like saving 0.976 kilo tonnes of coal per year per locomotive and reducing carbon footprint by 2.362 kilo tonnes of CO2(e ) per year per locomotive, a press release said.

The General Manager congratulated the SCR team for reaching the commendable mile stone. He also undertook inspection of the Electric Loco shed and examined the loco roof, labs and also various shops in the loco shed which undertake different tasks such as a check, repair, replace parts and check performance of locos etc.