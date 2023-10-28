SCR arranges special train for Amrit Kalash Yatra

28 October 23

Hyderabad: Around 195 volunteers from across the State carrying urns, boarded the ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ special train at Secunderabad railway station to take part in ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign at New Delhi on Saturday.

As part of the campaign, South Central Railway (SCR) arranged the Amrit Kalash Yatra special train which carried urns containing sacred soil, rice and saplings collected from different districts across the State.

This Amrit Kalash Yatra special train marked the final leg journey of Amrit Kalash from New Delhi and culmination of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence which was launched in March 2021. Cultural events were organised and towards the end and an oath was administered to all participants and public.