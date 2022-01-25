Hyderabad: Services of some MMTS trains cancelled till Jan 31

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, South Central Railway has decided to cancel certain MMTS services from January 25 to 31.

A total of nine trains from Lingampally to Hyderabad (numbers 47129, 47132, 47132, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47138, 47139 and 47140), nine from Hyderabad to Lingampally (numbers 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120), seven services from Falaknuma to Lingampally (numbers 47153, 47164, 47165, 47216, 47166, 47220 and 47170), seven services from Lingampally to Falaknuma (numbers 47176, 47189, 47186, 47210, 47187, 47191 and 47192), one train from Secunderabad to Lingampally (number 47150); and one from Lingampally to Secunderabad (number 47195), will not operate till Monday.

