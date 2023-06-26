Hyderabad: Shanmujkha emerges chess champion

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:27 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Prize winners with their trophies and chief guest Grand Master Harsha Bharathkoti

Hyderabad: Fide Rated player Shanmujkha Pulli clinched title of the 1st One Day Rapid Open Prize Money Chess Tournament held at Race Chess Academy, Madhapur, Hyderabad on Monday.

In the final round on top board, Shanmukha (5.5) defeated B Vishal Choudary (5). On the second board, Chidvilash Sai (5.5) defeated G Ravi Krishna (4.5) and tied with Shanmukha for first place.

With better tie-break score, Shanmukha was declared winner and Chidvilash finished second. The winner received Rs. 6,000 in cash while the runner-up received Rs. 5,000. A total reward of Rs. 32,000 was presented in addition to trophies for special prizes for youngsters.

Results: Main Prizes : 1. Pulli Shanmukha (5.5), 2. S Chidvilash Sia (5.5), 3. B Vishal Choudary (5), 4.P Bharat Kumar Reddy (5) 5.Challa Saharsha (5), 6. G Ravikrishna (4.5), 7. Naga Sai Sarthak (4.5), 8. Whankhade Sansruti (4.5), 9. Saranya Devi Narahari (4.5), 10. Raghav Srivathsav V (4.5);

Special Prizes: Best Female: 1. N Geethika Hasini (4), 2. Samhita Pungavanam (3.5), 3. Kushi Soma Srivatsa (3.5), 4. K Hasini (3) 5. Aaditri A Maheshwari (3); Best Veteran: 1. R V S S Rama Anjaneyulu (4), 2. P V V Satyanarayana Murthy (4); Children Special Prizes: U-7 Boys: 1. Lella Devaansh(3), 2. Saatvik Chakravarthy R (2), 3. Siddarth Chodisetti (1.5); Girls: 1. Nitya Konduri (2.5), 2. Vamshika Boga (2) 3. Kavya Nirvana (2); U-9 Boys: 1. Sri Shiva Tejo Karthikeya (4), 2. Ayaanraj Kottapally (3.5), 3. Kukara Srivatsa Somanchi (3.5); Girls: 1. Akshaya Narahari (3), 2. Vidhya Padmini (2); U-11 Boys: 1. Kaushik Reddy (4), 2. Jaikeeth Maram (3.5), 3. Sundar Divij P (3.5); Girls: 1. Sasi Hasini Chintala (3), 2. Rohini Madhurya (1.5) , 3. Joshnika Ulsala (1).