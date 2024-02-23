Hyderabad She Teams impose fines on 12 persons for indecent behaviour at public spaces

Officials said, the She Teams, based on complaints received from public, have taken significant action against individuals engaged in indecent behaviour

Hyderabad: Perhaps for the first time, the Hyderabad She Teams have imposed fines on 12 persons including women for inappropriate behavior at public places.

In a proactive move, She Team personnel conducted operations that led to apprehension and subsequent legal action against individuals, including women at public places, for indecent behavior at public places. Video evidence collected by She Teams has been instrumental in the identification and prosecution of such offenders.

Officials said, the She Teams, based on complaints received from public, have taken significant action against individuals engaged in indecent behaviour. Recent incidents have highlighted the growing concern over utter disregard for public decency in public spaces by couples who are engaged in indecent activities.

As a consequence of these operations, a total of 12 individuals have been convicted under Section 70 (b) of the CP Act, with each facing a fine of Rs 50, for their inappropriate conduct. Additionally, two individuals have been convicted under Section 70(B) 290IPC 188 CP Act with a fine of Rs 1250, each for their aggravated offence.