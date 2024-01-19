Hyderabad She Teams nab 39 individuals for harassing women

According to officials, of all cases, 10 persons were sentenced to three days imprisonment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad She Teams caught 39 persons from various hot spots in the city including Numaish Exhibition in Nampally, Charminar, Afzalgunj bus stop, Kite Festival at Parade Ground and People’s Plaza, for harassing women during the month of January.

According to officials, of all cases, 10 persons were sentenced to three days imprisonment.

Complaints regarding harassment may be made on WhatsApp number, – 9490616555 or Dial 100 facility.