Hyderabad She teams nab 55 persons for stalking, harassing women at Khairatabad Ganesh pandal

Two special teams were deployed by the Hyderabad police at the Khairatabad to curb instances of harassment of women visiting the Ganesh pandal from around Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad She teams caught 55 persons who were allegedly stalking and harassing women at the Khairatabad Ganesh pandal and surroundings in the last three days.

Two special teams were deployed by the Hyderabad police at the Khairatabad to curb instances of harassment of women visiting the Ganesh pandal from around the State.

The She teams are also deployed at different Ganesh pandals in the city and are video graphing the act of the stalkers before apprehending them, said the police.

The teams also caught a mobile phone thief, Shyam Bihari Mahto (28), of Jharkhand, and recovered four phones from him. He was handed over to Khairatabad police station.