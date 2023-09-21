| Hyderabad Cops Issue Notice To Tollywood Actor Navdeep Ask Him To Appear Before Them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: The Gudimalkapur police issued a notice to Tollywood actor Pallapolu Navdeep asking him to appear before them and join investigation into a drug case busted recently.

The TSNAB along with Gudimalkapur police arrested three Nigerian nationals and four others for allegedly possessing and selling drugs to customers in the city. The police had seized various drugs including cocaine, ecstasy pills and MDMA from the persons who were operating from Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

“During the investigation we came to know that Navdeep was in contact with the drug peddlers. A notice is issued to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer on Saturday,” said an official of TSNAB. Navdeep is cited as a customer in the remand report submitted by the police in the case registered at the Gudimalkapur police station.

The actor had approached the Telangana High Court seeking directives to the police not to arrest him and had applied for anticipatory bail in lower court.

The police had cited 10 other people as customers in the case who include some high profile businessmen and persons linked to the film industry.

