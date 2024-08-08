| Hyderabad She Teams Nabs 6129 Accused Under Sexual Harassment In 6 Months

Hyderabad: She teams nabs 6,129 accused under sexual harassment in 6 months

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 August 2024, 09:29 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana police caught 6,129 persons in the first half of the year across the State for allegedly sexually harassing women.

The highest numbers of persons -2’630 – are aged between 19 and 25 years while 936 are those aged below 18 years.

Shikha Goel, DG Women Safety Wing said that SHE teams have achieved a high rate of success in reducing harassment and improving women’s safety.

Their achievements include increased reporting of cases, successful interventions in harassment incidents, and raising public awareness.

“The use of technology, undercover operations, and targeted interventions in hotspots has contributed significantly to their success,” said Shikha Goel.