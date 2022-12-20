Hyderabad: Shopkeeper thrashes nine year-old boy for stealing soft drink

The victim had been to a shop located at Nampally when the shopkeeper noticed some cool drink bottles missing. He caught hold of the boy, confined him in a room and later stripped him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:40 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a nine year-old boy was thrashed by a shopkeeper for allegedly stealing a soft drink bottle.

As the child denied stealing the soft drink bottles, the shopkeeper brutally beat him and allegedly put chilli powder in his private parts to force him to admit to the theft.

The boy after being released informed about it to the family members who approached the police. A case is booked and the shopkeeper taken into custody. The boy is shifted to hospital for treatment.