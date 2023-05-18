Swarnam School of Music to organise Hyderabad’s First Carnatic Choir Concert

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:19 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: Swarnam School of Music (SSM), is organising Hyderabad’s first-ever Carnatic-Choir Concert, with students from the school rendering classical carnatic, semi-classical and folk songs in 7 languages, in techniques and arrangements not previously seen in the city.

The 80-strong singing ensemble, itself is one that has not been attempted before and a mixed group that includes children, women and men. A special part of the ensemble are 20 under-privileged children from two Zilla Parishad schools in Gachibowli and Film Nagar.

Dr Preethi Gopalan Deshmukh, Founder, SSM says, “we are attempting to inculcate techniques from western music and other music genres including our own Indian folk, and apply them onto our traditional carnatic songs.”

The initiative is to bring together two different genres of music, while retaining the elements that are unique to each style. “This is not a fusion of styles; we are retaining all that makes carnatic music so unique while only borrowing some elements of Western Music,” Dr. Preeti Gopalan said.

The songs are a tribute to the rich cultural roots of carnatic music and include pieces in Sanskrit, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam and English to portray the diversity within South-Indian Classical Music. The initiative is also to pay a tribute to reverend composers who have been forgotten with time.

Samastha (Hyderabad’s First Carnatic Choir Concert), is scheduled for May 20 at 5 pm at Centre for Cultural Research and Training, opp CII, Near Google office, Kothaguda, Kondapur. Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.