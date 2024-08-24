Hyderabad: Signode India limited organises 10K cycle ride for employees

Over 100 employees from the company participated in the special 10K cycling event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 11:04 PM

Signode India limited 10K cycle ride

Hyderabad: To encourage its employees to lead an active lifestyle and adopt a healthy way of living, Signode India limited organised a 10K cycle ride with the theme ‘Fit Rahega India’ at Narsingi cycle track. Over 100 employees from the company participated in the special 10K cycling event, a press release said.

“The 10K cycling event is to promote health and fitness among our employees. The special event was also aimed to spread awareness among our employees, who lead busy lives, about health and fitness ,” the press release said.