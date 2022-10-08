Hyderabad: Sportology campaign draws good response

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Hyderabad: The Sportology campaign on sports, which was initiated by Indus International School students, saw good response, held at the HPRC complex in the city outskirts, on Saturday. The four-hour long session focused on the importance of psychology in sports.

The event included both theory and practical learning in order to make the players experience and understand the inter-related concept. The event was inaugurated by PS Narayana, former judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court and he gave away the certificates to the participants.

Co-founder of the NGO Manal Shamsuddin hoped that people would comprehend the role of psychology in sports both on and off the field. Later, the participants dabbled in basketball and tennis for practical workout.