Hyderabad: SR Nagar post office declared ‘five star’

Hyderabad: The Sanjeev Reddy Nagar post office has been declared as a five star post office for its outstanding performance and extending services efficiently to customers, TM Sreelatha, Postmaster General (PMG), Headquarters Region, Telangana circle said on Wednesday.



The Department of Posts, Telangana region had conducted a fortnight long contest ‘Jaya Bheri’ in which SR Nagar post office performed exceptionally well on various parameters by achieving more than one lakh Post Life Insurance (PLI) Premium, opened more than 500 new Recurring Deposits (RD), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSA) and Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts, performed more than 250 Aadhaar transactions and maintained an impressive 99 per cent Postman Mobile Application (PMA) delivery percentage and disbursed more than RS 10 lakh in Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), the Postmaster General said.



The Postmaster General congratulated staff of SR Nagar post office and said that people should be made aware of various digital services offered by new age post offices like DLC (Digital Life Certificate) which is now being generated by postman for senior citizens (pensioners) at their doorstep.



She added that the Postal department is looking forward to evolve continuously using new age technologies and added, “Today the department mobile i.e. a smart device in the hands of a postman is a bank in itself which can offer a variety of services. With three mobile vehicles the post offices are fully equipped to reach out to smallest of the localities.”

