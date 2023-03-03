Hyderabad: St francis alumni becomes first woman officer to hold post of IGP Southern Sector

IGP Charu Sinha, who is an IPS officer of 1996 batch from the Telangana cadre will be the first woman officer to hold the post of IGP Southern Sector.

Fri - 3 March 23

Hyderabad: IGP Charu Sinha, an IPS officer of 1996 batch from the Telangana cadre, has joined as IGP CRPF Southern Sector, at Jubilee Hills. She took over from Mahesh Chandra Laddha, who has been posted to CRPF Jammu Sector.

She graduated in English literature, history and political science from St. Francis College for Women in Hyderabad and did her post graduation in political science from Hyderabad Central University.

She earlier served as IGP in terror infested Jammu sector for around a year before being posted to Srinagar Sector for 2.6 years thereby serving in Jammu and Kashmir for 3.5 years. Previously Charu Sinha was also the first woman CRPF IG to command CRPF Bihar for anti-Naxal operations. Prior to being deputed to CRPF, she handled different positions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

She was posted as SP Prakasam, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Chittoor, East Godavari, Intelligence security wing, and went to the United Nations Mission in Kosovo on deputation for peacekeeping in an area torn by conflict between Albanian Muslims and Christian Serbs wherein she handled the Professional services unit .

She has also served as Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Telangana and as DIG for Anantapur range, consisting of Anantapur, Chittoor and Tirupati districts in Andhra Pradesh, handling extremely violent faction feuds, communalism and other issues in the region.