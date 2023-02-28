Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Home | Telangana | Senior Ips Officer Amit Garg Given Additional Charge Of Director Svpnpa

Senior IPS officer Amit Garg given additional charge of Director SVPNPA

Union Ministry of Home Affairs, issued orders giving additional charge of the Director SVPNPA to Amit Garg

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:54 PM, Tue - 28 February 23
Senior IPS officer Amit Garg given additional charge of Director SVPNPA
Union Ministry of Home Affairs, issued orders giving additional charge of the Director SVPNPA to Amit Garg

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer A Sema Rajan, attained superannuation on Tuesday and retired from service. He was holding the post of Director, Sardar Vallabbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA).

Following his superannuation, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, issued orders giving additional charge of the Director SVPNPA to Amit Garg, Additional Director of SVPNPA until further orders, a press release said.

Related News

    Latest News