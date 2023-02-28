Senior IPS officer Amit Garg given additional charge of Director SVPNPA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer A Sema Rajan, attained superannuation on Tuesday and retired from service. He was holding the post of Director, Sardar Vallabbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA).

Following his superannuation, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, issued orders giving additional charge of the Director SVPNPA to Amit Garg, Additional Director of SVPNPA until further orders, a press release said.

