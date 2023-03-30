Hyderabad: St. Joseph’s College to organise International Conference from March 31

The conference aims to contribute to the exchange of experiences and perspectives on research related to sustainable development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

The conference aims to contribute to the exchange of experiences and perspectives on research related to sustainable development

Hyderabad: St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College is organising an International Conference on Sustainable Development Goals- Opportunities, Challenges, and Future at The Plaza, Begumpet, from March 31 to April 1.

The conference aims to contribute to the exchange of experiences and perspectives on research related to sustainable development and also to identify the social issues and challenges to provide innovative solutions for the betterment and development of society.

Barrister Shameem Haider Patwary, Chairman (BOT), Dhaka International University, Bangladesh and Prof. R Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Prof. R Nageshwar Rao, University College of Commerce and Business Management, Osmania University, Dr. Samuel Berthet Director, Alliance Francaise, French Embassy, Hyderabad, Fr. Dr. D. Sunder Reddy Principal, St. Joseph’s Degree & PG College, Patron Msgr. YeruvaBalashowry Vicar General & Vice Chairman – HAES and Correspondent Rev. Fr. K Marreddy St. Joseph’s Degree & PG College, Hyderabad, will be participating.