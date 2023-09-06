Hyderabad: Stamp papers racket busted at Hussainialam

The police seized 186 stamp papers, rubber stamps, death certificates and two mobile phones from them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:26 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team along with Hussainialam police caught two persons who were allegedly illegally selling stamp papers. The police seized 186 stamp papers, rubber stamps, death certificates and two mobile phones from them.

According to AVR Narsimha Rao, Additional DCP Task Force, the arrested persons Mohd Syed Azheruddin (41), a resident of Chandulal Baradari and Mohammed Inayath Ali (46), a resident of Hussainialam along with one Firoz, a resident of Jahanuma formed into a gang and collected old stamp papers from different sources.

The gang was selling the old stamp papers of various denominations illegally to people using which organized gangs and land mafia prepared forged property documents and created difficulties for genuine property owners claiming ownership over the property, said Narsimha Rao.

A case is registered at Hussainialam police station.