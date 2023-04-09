Hyderabad: Star Hospitals organises Walkathon to raise awareness on kidney care

More than 1,000 people including over 40 chronic kidney disease survivors participated in a 5K Walkathon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Hyderabad: More than 1,000 people including over 40 chronic kidney disease survivors participated in a 5K Walkathon held to raise awareness on kidney care by Star Hospitals‘ new facility at the Financial District, on Sunday.

Dr. Gopichand Mannam, Managing Director, Star Hospitals, Dr. Ramesh Gudapati, Joint Managing Director, Badrinath RSV, Retired DCP,. Ramana Eshwaragiri, President, Tellapur Neighbourhood Association, Dr. Gandhe Sridhar, Senior Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician, Star Hospitals, Dr. G. Jyothsna, Senior Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician, Star Hospitals, and other doctors took part in the walk.

The participants walked from Nanakramguda Circle to Khajaguda lake and back to Star Hospitals. During the event, the hospital felicitated Appasani Seshagiri Rao, a centenarian from Tadepalligudem, who has been a role model for many individuals, as he leads a healthy life with a balanced diet and regular exercise routine.

After the walkathon event, Star Hospitals offered free health check-up packages to the participants.

Stephen Raveendra, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, appreciated Star Hospitals’ efforts in organizing the walkathon to create awareness about kidney care and commended the participants for their active participation in the event.