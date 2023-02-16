Hyderabad student shines at SIP Abacus Arithmetic Genius Contest

Hyderabad: Kranthi Manaswi Karri from Elate International School was adjudged as 1st runner up of Class 4th at 7th edition of the SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2022.

Conducted by SIP Abacus India, the contest open for students of classes 1 to 5 was held in four rounds – School, Locality, State and National. A total of 253 students reached the National Round and 15 National winners were chosen. This year saw a record-breaking participation by 5.57 lakh students across India. Covering 980 schools in 20 States, the event was a success with a mammoth participation by over half a million students across the country.