Hyderabad: Students of PG College for Women, stage protest following building intrusion

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 27 January 2024, 11:52 AM
Hyderabad: Students of PG College for Women, Secunderabad, staged a protest on Friday night after some persons intruded in the building.

The students caught hold of one the intruder and handed over to the police.

Later students staged a protest at the college premises demanding security.

On Saturday, DCP (north) Rohini Priyadarshini and Osmania University officials met the students and assured to investigate into the case.

