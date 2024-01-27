Hyderabad: Students of PG College for Women, stage protest following building intrusion

The students caught hold of one the intruder and handed over to the police.
Hyderabad: Students of PG College for Women, Secunderabad, staged a protest on Friday night after some persons intruded in the building.
The students caught hold of one the intruder and handed over to the police.
Later students staged a protest at the college premises demanding security.
On Saturday, DCP (north) Rohini Priyadarshini and Osmania University officials met the students and assured to investigate into the case.