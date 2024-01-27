| Hyderabad Students Of Pg College For Women Stage Protest Following Building Intrusion

The students caught hold of one the intruder and handed over to the police.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 January 2024, 11:52 AM

Hyderabad: Students of PG College for Women, Secunderabad, staged a protest on Friday night after some persons intruded in the building.

Later students staged a protest at the college premises demanding security.

On Saturday, DCP (north) Rohini Priyadarshini and Osmania University officials met the students and assured to investigate into the case.