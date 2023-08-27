| Hyderabad Eight Persons Caught By Cops For Gambling In Bowenpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:36 AM, Sun - 27 August 23

Hyderabad: Eight persons who were allegedly gambling at a house at Bowenpally were caught by the police on Saturday night.

Acting on a tip off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (North) team raided the house at Mallikarjuna colony in Bowenpally and found the persons were playing three card game and gambling.

The police seized Rs. 36,990 in cash and playing cards from them.

The eight persons along with the property are handed over to the Bowenpally police station for further action.