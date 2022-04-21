Hyderabad: Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals conduct complex CT surgery on 28-year-old woman

Published Date - 07:51 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, have successfully performed a complex cardiothoracic (CT) surgery to save the life of a 28-year-old woman hailing from Warangal, according to a press release.

The young housewife, Swarna was admitted to Kamineni Hospitals with breathlessness and on echocardiography, the doctors detected she was suffering from severe aortic regurgitation, which happens when aortic valve of the heart gets damaged.

Despite the patient’s family inability to afford the cost of care, the hospital surgeons admitted her in the ICU, stabilized her and later prepared her to undergo heart surgery.

Dr. Vishal V Khante, senior CT surgeon from the hospital said, “During the surgery, the aortic valve and big blood vessel of the heart, known as the ascending aorta, was replaced by an artificial valve and Dacron graft. The surgery was successful and the patient was discharged in a healthy condition after six days”.

Other care givers involved in the procedure included senior CT surgeon, Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, senior cardiologist, Dr. Sagar Chandra Buyar, Chief Anaesthetist, OT, Dr Suresh Kumar and the nursing staff.

