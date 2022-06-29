Hyderabad: Swagruha flats allotment process concludes

Published Date - 10:55 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

The allotment process was completed for 2,237 flats of Bandlaguda and 1,458 flats of Pocharam by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. File Photo

Hyderabad: The allotment process of the Swagruha Corporation Limited flats in Pocharam and Bandlaguda concluded here on Wednesday. The beneficiaries were shortlisted through a draw of lots.

The allotment process was completed for 2,237 flats of Bandlaguda and 1,458 flats of Pocharam by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority with the complete allotment process recorded and streamed live for the benefit of interested viewers.

One flat in Bandlaguda and six flats in Pocharam were not unallotted due to discrepancies in Aadhaar cards and the applicants who were selected in the lottery not being gavailable over the phone.

The list of successful allottees flat-wise will be uploaded on websites of HMDA (www.hmda.gov.in) and Housing (www.swagruha.telangana.gov.in).

A total of 14 teams were formed for the allotment process and to conduct the draw of lots. The teams comprised officials from the Revenue Department, Urban Local Body, Rajeev Swagruha Corporation and Rural Development Department, said HMDA in a press release.