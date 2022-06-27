Hyderabad: T-Hub 2.0 to be unveiled by CM KCR on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:43 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: The youngest State in the country is all set to launch its most prestigious project so far – T-Hub’s innovation campus. To be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday, this will be where all activities related to startups, entrepreneurs, innovators, venture capitalists and mentors will be happening.

A small seed of the idea was sowed in 2015 when the first building of T-Hub was inaugurated on the IIIT-Hyderabad campus. In a year’s time, the government realised the need for a much bigger space for startups to grow and connect and thus the idea of T-Hub 2.0 came into being.

Now, after almost six years, a 3,70,000 sqft building, five times bigger than the first T-hub, stands tall at Raidurg.

Designed by Korean company Spaces, the spaceship-inspired facility is a 10-storied building and can accommodate 4,000 startups. Built with an investment of Rs.400 crore, the building not only has dedicated spaces for entrepreneurs, but will also house venture capitalists, accelerators, corporates and other innovation ecosystem partners.

“T-Hub’s Innovation Campus is committed to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in India. While the first T-Hub contributed significantly to the startup revolution that has spread beyond Telangana, the new campus will spur innovation. T-Hub is creating an ecosystem that will allow young innovators to connect with business and industries, access funding and accelerate their growth. The whole building will be fully operational by end of this year,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, said.

The inauguration ceremony of T-Hub will entail 25 unicorn startup founders and 30 venture capital company representatives participating in various Master classes and sessions. In the evening, the Chief Minister will formally inaugurate the campus along with recognising the best startups from Telangana.

In order to provide impetus to startups working in tier-2 cities and districts, the State government, according to Ranjan, is also planning to set up five centres of T-Hub in Karimnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Khammam.

T-Works to be ready by August, IMAGE centre next year

Two more ambitious projects of the State government – T-Works and IMAGE centre – are all set to be unveiled soon.

T-Works is India’s largest prototyping centre and the new facility of this centre is all set to be inaugurated here in August. This centre will provide a fillip to product development and manufacturing in electronics, electromechanical and mechanical domains and will also work as an incubation and skill development centre.

The IMAGE centre is a hub for gaming, VFX, computer vision and AI. The centre, under construction currently, will be ready to be occupied in another 18 months and will provide much-needed support to startups working in gaming and VFX.