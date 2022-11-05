Hyderabad: T-Hub celebrates seven years of innovation

By B. Krishna Mohan Published: Updated On - 01:58 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: Startup incubator T-Hub is celebrating its seventh anniversary on Saturday. The State-supported ecosystem was conceived to foster startup culture in Hyderabad. It now leads India’s innovation ecosystem and is the world’s largest innovation campus.

T-Hub focused on 6Ms (mentorship, money, market access, motivation, mindset, manpower) and 2Ps (partnerships and policy advisory). It has delivered more than 100 innovation programmes so far, creating an impact for startups, corporations and other stakeholders. Since inception, it has provided over 2,000 national and international startups with access to better technology, talent, mentors, customers, corporates, investors and government agencies. It has over 600 global and national corporate partners. T-Hub will continue to drive collaboration between startups and leading innovation ecosystems worldwide, providing global market-access opportunities to startups.

“The best way to predict the future is to create it,” said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in a tweet congratulating T-Hub on its seventh anniversary. “Happy 7th Anniversary to @THubHyd. Onwards & Upwards,” he said.

“The best way to predict the future is to create it” Happy 7th Anniversary to @THubHyd 🎉 Onwards & Upwards 👍#THubAt7 pic.twitter.com/Kx1oUhhWTZ — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 5, 2022

The first version of T-Hub was launched on November 5, 2015. It initially operated from the IIIT-H campus. It moved into its own building on June 28 this year. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana Government invested in the second phase of T-Hub with an aim to incubate the next generation of startups which would be strong pillars of the Indian economy in future.

The facility can support over 2,000 startups under one roof, with a total built-up area of 5,82,689 square feet, making it the world’s largest innovation campus. It has seen an investment of about Rs 400 crore. T-Hub will provide young Indians to launch their startups with a collaborative innovation ecosystem.

“Young India is aspirational. It wants to be challenged and seeks to compete globally. Our government recognises this aspirational India and wants to build India which is known equally for its entrepreneurial and technological capabilities,” he had said then.

The startup ecosystem in Telangana was ranked among top 10 global ecosystems in affordable talent and among top 15 in Asia in terms of attracting funds. Further, Hyderabad city offers the best standard of living in India.