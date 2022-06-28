Telangana home to world’s largest innovation campus

By Sruti Venugopal Published: Updated On - 06:53 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has unveiled the world’s largest innovation campus T-Hub with a total built-up area of 5,82,689 sq ft, the second largest being Station F which is based in France. The T-Hub’s Innovation Campus will empower the startup ecosystem and support entrepreneurs by providing them with access to 6Ms – Mentors, Market, Motivation, Manpower, Money, Methodologies and 2Ps – Partnership and Policy advisory.

The inauguration of the campus was no less than festival with startups, entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, mentors, and government representatives, present. The event focused on the theme of ‘Trailblazing Telangana’ with sessions such as T-Hub Talks, Fireside Chats, Masterclass, Panel Discussions, etc. The event began with a keynote speech from the actor turned investor and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati.

T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao said, “the innovation campus will bring together all the startup ecosystem stakeholders to create sustainable businesses with a special focus on verticals like EV/ Mobility, Healthtech, Enterprise tech, Gaming and Artificial Intelligence. We aim to support over 2,000 startups.” The new phase will focus on internationalisation and capacity building with new foreign partnerships with Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

Built in a T-shaped structure, the building is spread across a total built-up area of 5,82,689 sq. ft and 10 floors. On the sixth floor, 18,000 sqft is allocated to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and AIC T-Hub Foundation, an association formed at T-Hub, in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog. The seventh floor is assigned to the Department of Science and Technology’s (DST) Centre of Excellence to promote AI and ML. The eighth and ninth floors are proposed for the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project, along with social impact startups and young entrepreneurs (Y-Hub).