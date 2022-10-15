Hyderabad: Brothel house raided at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team raided a brothel house being run from an apartment at Banjara Hills and nabbed a sub-organiser on Saturday. Two victims who were from Kolkata were rescued.
Acting on a tip off, the team raided a flat at A1 Kareem Apartment located at Banjara Hills Road No. 11. “Satyavathi, is a sub-organiser and runs the brothel house by bringing in women from Kolkata and other cities. She is coordinating with the main organiser Swathi. On information, a raid was conducted,” said Task Force Inspector Khaleel Pasha. A customer was also nabbed and efforts were on to nab Swathi, who is absconding.
The woman sub-organiser and customer along with the seized property were handed over to Banjara Hills police station for further investigation while two victims are being sent to rehabilitation centre.