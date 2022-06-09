Hyderabad: Techie dies in road accident at Gachibowli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:03 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A software professional died in a road accident at Gachibowli in the city early on Thursday.

The man, Polishetti Jayakrishna (24), working as a software professional at Capgemini and a native of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, was going on his motorcycle when the accident took place near the ISB main gate.

“Jayakrishna was on his motorcycle and crashed into a road median. He died on the spot. Apparently, he was driving at a high speed and was not wearing a helmet,” Gachibowli Inspector G Suresh said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .