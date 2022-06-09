Hyderabad: Techie dies in road accident at Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A software professional died in a road accident at Gachibowli in the city early on Thursday.
The man, Polishetti Jayakrishna (24), working as a software professional at Capgemini and a native of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, was going on his motorcycle when the accident took place near the ISB main gate.
“Jayakrishna was on his motorcycle and crashed into a road median. He died on the spot. Apparently, he was driving at a high speed and was not wearing a helmet,” Gachibowli Inspector G Suresh said.
