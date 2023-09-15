Hyderabad techie found dead at Visakhapatnam beach

A software employee from the city who went missing from KPHB, was found dead at Visakhapatnam beach on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 AM, Fri - 15 September 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A software employee from the city who went missing from KPHB, was found dead at Visakhapatnam beach on Wednesday.

Sridhar, who was working for a software firm in Hitech City was allegedly upset over family problems.

Police sources said he left the house on September 10, and has been missing since then. Anxious family members searched for him in all possible places and approached the police, who booked a case and took up investigation.