Hyderabad: Teenage boy held for sexually assaulting minor girl

A teenager was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in the guise of love in Nallakunta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

A teenager was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in the guise of love in Nallakunta

Hyderabad: A teenager was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in the guise of love in Nallakunta.

The boy, an intermediate second year student of a private junior college is a resident of Lalitha Nagar in Adikmet. Police said the teenager and the 16-year-old girl were known to each other.

Taking advantage of their friendship, he lured the girl and took her to his house, where he sexually assaulted her several times.

The incident came to light after the girl informed her parents. Based on a complaint from her father on Wednesday, the Nallakunta police booked a case under sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act and arrested the suspect. The girl was sent to the hospital for medical examination.