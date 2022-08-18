Hyderabad: Teenager gets life imprisonment in POCSO case

Representational image

Hyderabad: A youngster who sexually assaulted a minor girl three years ago was sentenced to life by a court on Thursday. The court imposed a fine of Rs.2,000 on him as well.

Raja Joshua alias Nani (19), a private employee befriended a girl aged around 15 years and spoke to her regularly over phone. On December 5, 2019, he misguided the girl and eloped with her. He took the girl to Cheryala village in Keesara mandal and by giving false assurances, sexually assaulted her. After coming to know about a case being registered against him in Jawaharnagar police station for kidnapping the girl, Nani left the girl at the Yapral bus-stop and escaped.

The victim returned to her house and informed about her parents, who approached the Jawaharnagar police. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act was registered, after which Nani was arrested.