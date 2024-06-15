Telangana: Married 27-year-old woman elopes with minor boy, found in Chennai

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 June 2024, 03:36 PM

Siddipet: A married woman, who allegedly eloped with a minor boy, the son of her house owner in Siddipet, was arrested and charged under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police tracked down the two to Chennai, where they found the 27-year-old woman living with the 16-year-old boy. The woman was arrested while the boy was handed over to his parents.

The Siddipet Two-Town police, who registered a POCSO case against the woman, produced her before the Siddipet court, which remanded her in judicial custody.