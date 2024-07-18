Hyderabad: Teenager sexually assaulted

Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
The victim, aged around 15 years, was alone at home when the assailant came on the pretext of meeting her mother.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 18 July 2024, 09:13 PM
Hyderabad: A teenager was sexually assaulted by a man at Bandlaguda.

The victim, aged around 15 years, was alone at home when the assailant came on the pretext of meeting her mother, according to the police.

On finding the girl alone, the suspect sexually assaulted her and fled away.

Later, the girl informed about sexual assault to her mother who approached the police and made a complaint.

The Bandlaguda police registered a case and have launched an investigation to apprehend the perpetrator.

 

